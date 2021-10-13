Deputy hit, killed pedestrian on I-840 while responding to calls, sheriff's office says

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash after a Williamson County deputy hit a pedestrian on Interstate 840.

The crash was reported shortly around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in eastbound lanes of Interstate 840 near the Peytonsville Road exit.

TRAFFIC ALERT FROM @WCSO_Sheriff. All lanes of 840 EB at Peytonsville Rd are closed while @THPNashville investigates an accident. Please find alternate route. pic.twitter.com/HBN4DujbCr — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) October 13, 2021

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, they first received a call about a possible rolling domestic on I-840. A second call came in about a man walking on the interstate in the same area.

Sheriff's officials said the deputy was responding to the calls when a man ran out into the highway in front of the patrol car and was hit. He died from his injuries.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave while the THP investigates. Neither the deputy nor the pedestrian was immediately identified.

I-840 East was closed while troopers investigated but has since reopened.