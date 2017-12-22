Pedestrian Hit, Killed On Lebanon Pike

Cloudy
HI: 42°
LO: 37°
HERMITAGE, Tenn. - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Lebanon Pike in Hermitage.
The crash happened near Central Pike around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
Reports stated the man was possibly sitting or trying to stand in the left lane of travel.
He was hit by a Ford F-150 driven by a 69-year-old. The driver said he didn’t see the pedestrian until just before impact and couldn’t avoid hitting him.
Police said that immediate area was not well lit.
The man had a bicycle, and witnesses said they had seen him standing in the road trying to pick the bike up when he fell over shortly before being hit.
The pedestrian did not have identification on him, and his identity was not yet known.
No charges were expected against the driver.
Authorities said toxicology testing on a blood sample from the pedestrian was planned by the medical examiner.