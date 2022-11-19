Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed on Providence Boulevard in Clarksville

Posted at 8:29 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 21:42:08-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Providence Boulevard in Clarksville Friday afternoon.

Clarksville police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Providence Boulevard around 5:10 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Tennova for treatment but later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The victim's name will be released once his family has been notified of his death.

Anyone with information or video footage from this incident is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Burton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5665.

