Pedestrian hit, killed on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville

Pedestrian hit, killed on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person died after they were hit by a vehicle on Tiny Town Road Friday evening near the Tiny Town RV Park.

The Clarksville Police Department says the pedestrian was hit in the 800 block of Tiny Town Road around 6:37 p.m., prompting the road to be closed between Tobacco Road and Summerhaven Road. One vehicle was reportedly involved.

The road was reopened around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Clarksville police say the victim's name will be released after the victim's relatives have been notified.

