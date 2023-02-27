Pedestrian hit on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a pedestrian was hit in Mt. Juliet Monday on Lebanon Road near Sunset Drive.

Mt. Juliet Police tweeted about the incident just before 9:30 a.m.

MJAlert: The crash investigation on Lebanon Rd near Sunset Dr is on-going after an adult pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. THP is handling investigation. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 27, 2023

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene to help assist in the investigation.

No information on the identity of the pedestrian or the driver has been released.

