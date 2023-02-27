Watch Now
Pedestrian hit on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet

NewsChannel 5
Posted at 11:12 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 12:12:50-05

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a pedestrian was hit in Mt. Juliet Monday on Lebanon Road near Sunset Drive.

Mt. Juliet Police tweeted about the incident just before 9:30 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene to help assist in the investigation.

No information on the identity of the pedestrian or the driver has been released.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are made available.

