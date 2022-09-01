Pedestrian hit on Peachers Mill Rd. in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Peachers Mill Rd. in Clarksville Wednesday afternoon, resulting in road closures.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Peachers Mill Rd. and Millstone Cir. at 5:12 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found an injured, unidentified adult pedestrian.

Investigators at the scene had to close the road for over two hours. Peachers Mill Rd. was reopened just before 8 p.m.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

NewsChannel5 will update this article when more details are available.