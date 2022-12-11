Pedestrian identified after deadly hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck in a deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday.

Zak Gowin II, 57, was hit by a driver on Charlotte Pike near 50th Avenue North. MNPD responded to the scene at 5:40 p.m.

No witnesses were present at the scene. Vehicle debris was found on the roadway.

Police report that it appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was struck.

Officials are working to identify the make and model of the vehicle involved in the crash.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.