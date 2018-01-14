Pedestrian Injured; Driver Sought In Hit-&-Run

MADISON, Tenn. - A 45-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle that fled from the scene of the crash.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Gallatin Pike near Shepherd Hills Drive in Madison.

Reports stated 45-year-old Denise Lynn Leighton was walking south on the right shoulder, alongside the road and out of the lanes of travel. She was headed toward a nearby bus stop.

According to a preliminary investigation, Leighton was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

Leighton was seriously injured. On Sunday, she remained at Skyline Medical Center.

Anyone with information has been urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.