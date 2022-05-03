Pedestrian killed after being struck by semi-truck on I-24 East

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck on I-24 East near Joelton last night.

34-year-old Cameo Biggs was walking when a semi was traveling east on I-24, the semi-truck rounded a curve and hit Biggs.

The semi-truck driver, 62-year-old Leonard McCormick, is from Golden, Colorado. McCormick was unable to avoid the collision. Biggs died at the scene.

Biggs' mother told investigators that Biggs was searching on his cell phone before he was hit.

Metro Nashville Police report that there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use at the scene.