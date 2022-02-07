Pedestrian killed in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle this evening.

The accident took place around 7 p.m. in Clarksville on Kennedy Lane near the Travelodge.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clarksville Police are investigating the accident and are asking the public to avoid the area until it is cleared.

The man has been identified and CPD are working to identify his next of kin.

Police ask that anyone with information or video footage contact Investigator Burton 931-648-0656, ext. 5665.