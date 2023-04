NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Bell Road near Cane Ridge Road Sunday.

Metro Police said a white vehicle, possibly a Pontiac, was traveling westbound when it struck the 62-year-old pedestrian as he attempted to cross Bell Road outside of a crosswalk.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials are working to locate his family.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver involved in the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.