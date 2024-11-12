Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on I-24 West Monday evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian has died after being involved in a hit and run crash on Monday.

According to police, the crash happened at around 6:40 p.m. on I-24 West near Bell Road. The pedestrian, identified as an 18-year-old Antioch woman, was in the middle of the interstate when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that kept going.

The woman died at the scene. Efforts are underway to locate her family.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.