Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman died after a hit and run crash on Elm Hill Pike in the night hours of January 21.

A preliminary investigation from Metro Nashville Police Department revealed that Kathryn Stewart was walking when she was struck by a Dodge R25 pick-up truck. The truck fled the scene.

MNPD stated that there are no sidewalks in the area Stewart was walking in. Stewart was possibly walking in the right hand lane before the crash.

Stewart died after being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was 37-years-old.

Michael Crockett returned to the scene and spoke with officers. Crockett stated that he was the driver involved in the incident reporting that he did not see Stewart.

While talking to Crockett, officers observed signs of impairment. A search warrant has been obtained for a blood sample from Crockett.

Crockett was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Additional charges are pending.