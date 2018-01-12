Pedestrian Killed In Hit-&-Run In Lawrence County

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - A pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lawrence County.
The incident happened on Revilo Road and Blooming Grove Road in the Five Points area.
Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed the crash Friday morning on Twitter.
Alert 🚨in Lawrence County: Hit and Run Fatality Involving a Pedestrian. Location is Revilo Rd/Blooming Grove Rd. More details to be released as the investigation continues. Be mindful of emergency workers and vehicles in this area as you drive.