Pedestrian Killed In Hit-&-Run In Lawrence County

6:55 AM, Jan 12, 2018
2 hours ago
​​​​​​LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - A pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lawrence County.

The incident happened on Revilo Road and Blooming Grove Road in the Five Points area.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed the crash Friday morning on Twitter.

No additional details were provided.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

