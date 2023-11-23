Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle crash on Ft. Campbell Blvd. at Concord Drive

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Ft. Campbell Blvd. at Concord Dr. at around 7:00 p.,m. Wednesday night.

The Clarksville Police Department has shut down all southbound lanes from Concord Dr. to Charlemagne Blvd., and is asking the public to avoid the area until the roadway has been cleared. Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators are en route to process the scene.

Th victim's name will not be released until next of kin been notified, police said.

There is no other information available at this time.


