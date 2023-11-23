Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle crash on Ft. Campbell Blvd. at Concord Drive

A female is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Ft. Campbell Blvd. at Concord Dr. at around 7:00 p.,m. Wednesday night.
Posted at 8:28 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 22:06:56-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Ft. Campbell Blvd. at Concord Dr. at around 7:00 p.,m. Wednesday night.

The Clarksville Police Department has shut down all southbound lanes from Concord Dr. to Charlemagne Blvd., and is asking the public to avoid the area until the roadway has been cleared. Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators are en route to process the scene.

Th victim's name will not be released until next of kin been notified, police said.

You can see footage of the scene in the above video.

There is no other information available at this time. We will update the story as soon as we know more.

