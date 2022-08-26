Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian died Thursday afternoon following a suspected hit and run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Dr. in Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the unidentified victim is a 57-year-old male carrying an Italian passport. Police are working to notify the victim's next of kin.

MNPD says medics with the Nashville Fire Department found the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. A witness to the incident told police they saw a white Nissan Altima fleeing the area at a high rate of speed near the time of the incident.

Metro police asks that anyone who has information about the vehicle involved in this fatal crash contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

