Pedestrian struck and killed by car on Old Hickory Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by a car shortly after 4:00 AM Saturday on Old Hickory Boulevard near Vaughn Road.

The victim is identified as 21-year-old Christian Owens of Canton, Georgia.

Police say friends of Owens told them they were in Nashville to celebrate Owens' birthday. They say he became agitated and they had trouble getting him in their car to drive back to their short term rental.

While on the interstate, Owens reportedly had to be restrained from exiting the moving vehicle. They pulled over on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Vaughn Road area, just two tenths of a mile from their rental.

Owens got out when the stopped car and walked along the eastbound lane. The driver of a Kia Soul who was travelling east on Old Hickory Boulevard struck Owens, who died at the scene.

Police say no charges are anticipated in this fatal crash.