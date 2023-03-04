Watch Now
News

Actions

Pedestrian struck and killed by car on Old Hickory Boulevard

Paramedic symbol and phone number emergency truck
J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Paramedic symbol and phone number emergency truck
Posted at 4:29 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 17:29:04-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by a car shortly after 4:00 AM Saturday on Old Hickory Boulevard near Vaughn Road.

The victim is identified as 21-year-old Christian Owens of Canton, Georgia.

Police say friends of Owens told them they were in Nashville to celebrate Owens' birthday. They say he became agitated and they had trouble getting him in their car to drive back to their short term rental.

While on the interstate, Owens reportedly had to be restrained from exiting the moving vehicle. They pulled over on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Vaughn Road area, just two tenths of a mile from their rental.

Owens got out when the stopped car and walked along the eastbound lane. The driver of a Kia Soul who was travelling east on Old Hickory Boulevard struck Owens, who died at the scene.

Police say no charges are anticipated in this fatal crash.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap