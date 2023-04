NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man is dead after being struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Harding Place near Humber Drive.

Metro Police's investigation shows that 62-year-old Ricky Donnell was crossing Harding Place from north to south.

He was struck by a Ford F-150 traveling west on Harding Place, and died at the scene.

Police say they do not anticipate charges, as the crash occurred outside of a crosswalk.