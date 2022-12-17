Pedestrian struck and killed on Robinson Road, driver charged with DUI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have charged a driver with a DUI after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Robinson Road Friday night.

The unidentified pedestrian was hit at 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Robinson Road. Investigations show that the pedestrian was in the northbound lane before he was hit by a Kia Soul.

The pedestrian, a white man, died at the scene. Officials are working to identify the pedestrian.

The driver of the Kia, Kenneth Bumbalough, 60, and the passenger told police that they did not have time to avoid the collision.

Bumbalough showed indicators of impairment at the scene, he admitted to police that he had consumed half a pint of gin.

A blood sample from Bumbalough will be analyzed for alcohol content.

Bumbalough has been charged with DUI and no proof of insurance.

No further information is available at this time.