Pedestrian struck and killed Sunday morning in Nashville

Posted at 7:15 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 20:15:18-04

A 52-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville Sunday morning.

Police say a driver of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee was headed North on Murfreesboro Pike at 10:45 AM when a man tried to cross the road, entering the path of the Cherokee.

The crash occurred outside of a crosswalk. Officers say the driver of the Jeep steered onto the grass median trying to avoid the collision, and stayed at the scene after the hit. That driver showed no signs of alcohol impairment

The pedestrian was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

