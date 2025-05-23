Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The railroad crossing at Main Street and Overall Street in Murfreesboro is closed Friday afternoon after a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Murfreesboro Police Department says the pedestrian, an unidentified 19-year-old man, was hit around 1:32 p.m. He was climbing through the box cars of a stopped train, tossed his bicycle onto the tracks, and was hit by a train traveling in the opposite direction when he reached down to pick up the bicycle.
The victim's identity will be released when his family members have been contacted and notified of his death.
Detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating this incident.
Murfeesboro police say drivers should expect traffic delays in the area. They advise taking an alternate route from Main Street to Cannon Avenue to Bridge Avenue, or use W Main Street to Bridge Avenue if you're coming from Downtown.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com
