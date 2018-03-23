Elderly Man Hit While Crossing Street In South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An elderly man was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in South Nashville. Police said he was not in a crosswalk.

The incident was reported before 5:30 a.m. Friday at Nolensville Pike and Harding Place.

Metro Nashville Police said the pedestrian was not crossing at a crosswalk at the time of the collision. The driver told officers he didn’t see him.

Police confirmed the victim has life-threatening injuries. However, those injuries aren’t necessarily related to the crash. Police said the man was in poor health and is emaciated.

Southbound lanes of Nolensville Pike were briefly blocked while police remained on scene.