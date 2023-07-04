Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Shelby Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Shelby Avenue.

Police say that two men were running across the road around 12 a.m. One of the men made it across the roadway unharmed when the other man was hit by a vehicle.

After the collision, the driver stayed and spoke to police at the scene. Officials say that there were no signs of impairment or speeding in the driver who hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he is suffering from critical injuries.

According to police, there is no crosswalk in the area where the incident occurred.