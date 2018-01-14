Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Interstate 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 24.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Authorities have identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Soliz-Hernandez.

Reports stated Soliz-Hernandez was stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate for unknown reasons when he got out of his Toyota pickup truck.

Officials said it appeared he was either sitting or lying down in the far right lane when he was hit and killed.

The 23-year-old driver told authorities she did not see Soliz-Hernandez before the crash. No charges were expected against the driver.

Authorities confirmed toxicology testing on Soliz-Hernandez was being performed by the medical examiner.