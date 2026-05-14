Pen pals from different schools, backgrounds unite through Peace Partner Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was not just any field trip held on Wednesday. Many involved would like to see an event happen across the country. To explain it, let's start with these two.

"When me and Olive first met, we played with Walkie Talkies!" said seven-year-old Bellaire.

"Yeah!" added nine-year-old Olive. "Wait. Do you still have the other one?"

"No."

"Aw. I don't even know where mine went!"

Bellaire and Olive are students at Neely's Bend K-8 School.

They're part of this idea by Mary Frank.

"It's the Peace Partner Project!" the girls said in unison.

"Peer group pressure gets in the way of children reaching out and being friends with children who are different," Frank explained.

Through a Metro Arts grant, Mary got three schools involved in the Peace Partner Project.

"Goodlettsville Elementary, Neely's Bend, Episcopal School of Nashville," Frank listed off.

Students of the three schools have been pen pals of each other.

Frank made Olive and Bellaire stars of a documentary about the project. Though they're both students at Neely's Bend, they met through the the project. They are the first two the project made into friends.

"Yup, it did," Bellaire smiled.

They're the first two of many.

At Shelby Park on Wednesday, students from the three schools set out to meet the person they've been writing.

"I want you to go and search and find your peace partner!" Frank shouted to the crowd of kids.

"I know that her favorite color is teal!" one student said, finding her peace partner.

"He's really cool, and he's really fun!" added another student, looking at his peace partner.

For weeks leading up to Wednesday, the students at each school were learning a song. At Shelby Park came a chance for them all to sing it together.

"We are seeing this for every third grade in the nation to be able to rally for peace," Frank said. "Peace can be a reality."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.