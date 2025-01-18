Penny Schwinn Appointed as New U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President-elect Trump appointed Penny Schwinn as the next United States Deputy Secretary of Education. Schwinn previously served as the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education and the Texas Education Agency.

She was appointed by Governor Bill Lee on January 17, 2019, and was sworn in on February 1, 2019. Schwinn resigned in May 2023.

Throughout her career, she has held various positions, including Deputy Commissioner of Standards and Engagement, Deputy Commissioner of Special Populations and Monitoring, and Chief Deputy Commissioner of Academics. Additionally, she served as the Assistant Secretary of Education for Delaware.

