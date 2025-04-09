'People are hurting': Clarksville Family displaced again in less than two months by flooding

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 200 homes and businesses have been impacted by flooding in Clarksville and Montgomery County. The Woodstock community is once again facing rising waters, following a similar ordeal in February.

“We're here again; we're flooded again,” said Tina Young.

Just two weeks ago, the Young family was finally able to return home.

“It seemed like things were going in the right direction, and so we had gotten about two rooms downstairs drywalled again,” explained Young.

Unfortunately, they found themselves displaced yet again.

Back in February, Young showed us the damage in her home caused by relentless storms. They lost everything on the first floor, and she stated they didn’t receive any help from the government.

“To see the amount of water that got into our home was really heartbreaking,” Young told NewsChannel 5 in February.

Now, less than two months later, severe weather has caused floodwaters to rise once more. “People are hurting,” added Young.

Clarksville has recorded almost 30 inches of rain to date, which officials say is 245% of the normal amount for this time period.

“The flooding in this area is worse this time as far as water levels go,” said Young.

After being denied flood insurance twice, the family secured a policy after February’s disaster, but it doesn’t take effect until May.

“It’s hard to comprehend why these floodwaters are here and why this area is not designated as a flood zone or floodplain,” explained Young.

Her biggest fear, she says, is “never enjoying my home again.”

Montgomery County and the City of Clarksville have declared a local joint state of emergency.

Statement from the City of Clarksville:

"According to the National Weather Service in Nashville, the Clarksville area received 10.13 inches of rain from the flood event that began on April 2 and continued through April 6, 2025. That, on top of previous heavy rains have totaled up to almost 30 inches for the calendar year thus far, and puts our community at 245 percent of normal rainfall for the year to-date, beginning January 1, 2025.

Having noted the pertinent weather data, we are also certainly aware of repeated problem areas for flooding in our city, and, we have been having lengthy, internal discussions across all city departments, about these problem spots since even before the February 15, 2025, flood event occurred. We are in the process of narrowing down options for how to deal with flooding in those areas, and provide long-term relief for the residents of those areas, to include residential developments such as Woodstock, Elberta Drive and neighboring areas within the city -- but we must note here just for the public's information, that none of the potential solutions on the table are easy or quick to accomplish, and the cost of accomplishing them will be very expensive.

We are not halting our efforts because of these significant obstacles, but we do want the public to be aware of this.At a date, time and location to be announced, we are looking to potentially host a comprehensive public discussion about all short-term and long-term assistance for residents in these affected neighborhoods. We are here for the people of the City of Clarksville who are being affected by these historic floods, and we want to seek ways to put it to an end, or at least significantly reduce the severity of it.

Their concerns are all of our concerns."

