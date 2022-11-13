'People freeze outside, they literally freeze to death': Open Table Nashville recruiting volunteers for winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As temperatures plummet, those at Open Table Nashville will canvass the streets looking for those experiencing homelessness.

"So, last year in Nashville there was a record number of deaths of those in the homeless community, and that number reached over 200 people, and a lot of those happen in cold weather," said Interim Co-Executive Director, Allie Wallace. "People freeze outside; they literally freeze to death."

By foot or by car, volunteers will search the streets offering clothing and a place to stay.

"So, if we're not providing ourselves — which we do offer as an organization, both our staff and volunteers are prepared to do that — we direct folks to the downtown bus station and tell them what bus that they can get on to seek shelter," said Wallace.

But as the cold weather hits hard, Open Table is in need of more volunteers.

"The more people we have covering a wider area, is the likelihood of us finding more folks to then get them into a safe place," said Wallace.

Advocates say it can make a life-changing difference.

"But if you are a caring person who can drive the area, walk the area, and distribute supplies, you are already more than well-equipped to do it," Wallace said.

The organization is also in need of supplies. For more information on how you can give back, click here.

