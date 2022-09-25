People invited to ask questions about new Titans stadium plans in forum.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People will have a chance to voice their concerns about the discussions to build a new stadium on the East Bank Sunday.

Nashville residents are asking if a new stadium is needed and want to be more involved in the decision-making process.

The forum is at 2:30 p.m. at the Word of Life Christian Center on Clarksville Pike and is being put on by Nashville Organized for Action and Hope, or NOAH, and Stand Up Nashville.

Panelists include MDHA Commissioner Doctor Paulette Coleman and Councilman Bob Mendes, who is the Chair of the East Bank Stadium Committee.

Earlier this year, the Titans revealed that the cost of renovating Nissan Stadium doubled, so the goal switched to building a whole new stadium.

The Titans said it would take $900 million to renovate and then another $900 million to continue to maintain the building through the end of the lease.

Compare that to paying about $1.9 to $2.2 billion for a new stadium to be built next to the current one, which, if approved, would be completed by 2026.

Some are concerned about where that money is coming from. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee passed a budget that included giving the Titans 500 million in state bonds, and Nashville Mayor John Cooper has said taxpayers will not pay for the stadium.

However, people are thinking about other ways the money could be spent in the city, such as on housing and education.

This forum will be an opportunity for people to get more questions answered.