Watch Now
News

Actions

People shooting each other on Bell Road results in injury, police said

Metro Police lights generic
WTVF
Metro Police lights generic
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is injured on Bell Road after police said two individuals were reportedly shooting at each other.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers said the gunfire came from a Dodge and Jeep.

Witnesses told police they believed someone in the Jeep may have been shot. This prompted officers to check for gunshot victims at local hospitals.

Police said at 3:30 p.m. a shooting victim walked into Southern Hills seeking treatment.

The Jeep that the victim was in is being secured at the hospital, police said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

This friendly face has become a special part of Lebanon's morning commute

It's truly the small things that add up to a great day - and Warrick in Lebanon is having a big impact. His familiar face is becoming a staple in one part of the community and inspiring closer connection in the simplest way. Enjoy his warm personality! You may even feel inclined to wave to a stranger today, too.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community