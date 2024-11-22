People shooting each other on Bell Road results in injury, police said

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is injured on Bell Road after police said two individuals were reportedly shooting at each other.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers said the gunfire came from a Dodge and Jeep.

Witnesses told police they believed someone in the Jeep may have been shot. This prompted officers to check for gunshot victims at local hospitals.

Police said at 3:30 p.m. a shooting victim walked into Southern Hills seeking treatment.

The Jeep that the victim was in is being secured at the hospital, police said.

