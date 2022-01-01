People turn to New Year's food traditions to ring in luck for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The last two years have been far from ordinary and we're all hoping for a good start to 2022.

But a few people say eating certain foods like black eyed peas on New Year's Day will bring them fortune and peace.

According to Delish Magazine, eating pork on New Year's Day is supposed to inspire progress throughout the year to come.

A tradition in Spain and Mexico — when the clock strikes midnight — people try to eat 12 grapes as quickly as possible because each grape will bring luck for the 12 months ahead.

Some people may see this as fairy tales but others truly believe in the superstitions.

On New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, people at Arnold's in downtown Nashville are looking to their stomachs to guide them into a successful new year.

"Black eye peas and smoke jowl," said one lady who says eats the dish every New Year's Day.

The traditions go back centuries.

"Really just the black eye peas, you just eat a spoonful and it’s supposed to bring you good luck for the whole year, I hope," said Ashley Nelson, an employee at Carol Ann's Cafe.

The origin is to eat black eyed peas, greens, and cornbread together on New Year's. The peas are supposed to bring pennies, greens bring dollars, and cornbread brings gold.

Nelson at Carol said she'll be eating it all in efforts to try her luck for a successful 2022.

"It didn’t do me any good the past two years. I’m going to just be honest."

Nelson said this time she'll take a bigger bite of the black eyed peas, but her goal for 2022 is to open her own business.

"I want my own meat and three as well so hopefully I can get that established before it’s all said and done."

There's no denying the last two years have been hard on a lot of us, and we hope 2022 can provide us with a little more hope.