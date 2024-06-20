Percy Warner Golf Course to open after almost two years of restoration efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Percy Warner Golf Course is set to open June 29 after being closed for almost two years of renovations.

Tee times can be reserved as early as this Saturday, June 22 by phone at 615-352-9958.

Restoration efforts for the course located by Cheekwood has been a collaborative effort between Metro Parks, The Friends of Warner Park and the Tennessee Golf Foundation. Golfers can find new greens, green surrounds, irrigation system and additions to the clubhouse.

This course is widely known as one of Nashville's most picturesque and golfer-friendly courses that's been around for almost 90 years.

Whether you're learning how to play or are a seasoned pro, the nine-hole layout offers a challenge by it's tree-lined fairways and small undulating greens.

This hasn't been the only Metro Parks course undergoing a remodel. Shelby Golf Course in East has been closed too and is set to open by late summer or early fall.