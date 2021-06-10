Watch
Brad Paisley to headline Let Freedom Sing Music City July 4th, full lineup announced

Posted at 9:01 PM, Jun 09, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Nashville and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp has announced the 2021 lineup of the annual “Let Freedom Sing!” July 4th concert.

The free event will be hosted by Grammy-winning artist Brad Paisley and it will be followed by the largest fireworks show in the history of Nashville.

The Nashville Symphony will perform while fireworks light up the sky. The symphony will be orchestrated by Giancarlo Guerro for the first time in over a decade.

The concert stage will be located on First and Broadway with DJ Robert Luke starting off the show at 4 p.m. Jason Eskridge will sing the National Anthem and will be followed by live music. A Food truck court will be located at Walk of Fame Park on Fifth Avenue.

The emcee for the stage on First and Broadway will be Sirius XM host Storme Warren and media personality Kelly Sutton will host at the Ascend Amphitheater. The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.

Live performances will include Paisley, Lilly Hart, Regi Wooten and Friends, Priscila Black, Operation Song and the Nashville Symphony.

For more information visit the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, visit their website.

