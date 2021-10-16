Perry Co. deputy dragged by vehicle while trying to make arrest

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A deputy with the Perry County Sheriff's Office has been taken to the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle while trying to make an arrest.

Sheriff Nick Weems says the deputy was dragged for dozens of feet and may have broken bones.

The chase, which spanned over Perry and Hickman Counties, traveled along I-40 where one woman is in custody.

Deputies are searching for a male suspect off Exit 148 in Hickman County.

The driver of the vehicle also reportedly hit a patrol car along with injuring the deputy.