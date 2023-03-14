Perry Co. man arrested after he was injured in house fire TBI says he started

LINDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Perry County man injured by a house fire in February was arrested by TBI agents for reportedly starting the blaze.

James Ray Horn, 59, of Linden, Tennessee has been charged with one count of reckless endangerment, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The fire happened at a home in the 300 block of Spring Street in Linden on February 13. TBI agents joined the Perry County Sheriff's Office and Linden Fire Department in their investigation of the house fire. During the investigation, TBI says Horn was identified as the person who started the fire.

Horn suffered burn injuries due to the house fire and was taken to a regional hospital for treatment. After he was released from the hospital, Horn was taken into custody and held in the Perry County Jail on $25,000 bond.