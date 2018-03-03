Perry County Issues Silver Alert For 73-Year-Old

LINDEN, Tenn. - Multiple agencies have been searching for an elderly man missing for several days.
Perry County has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Marshall Spry.
Reports stated Spry was last seen Wednesday visiting family in Linden. He lives in Clifton.
Spry was described as standing around 5’9’’ tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He is handicapped and could be driving his maroon Chevy Silverado 4x4 with a silver toolbox.
Authorities said they did not know in which direction he may have traveled. Anyone with information has been urged to call the police.