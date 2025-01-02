Person found dead inside mobile home in DeKalb County following fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a fire at a mobile home in DeKalb County.

Fire officials responded to the fire at around 1:34 a.m. on Thursday and found the structure fully involved and collapsed.

Upon further investigation, crews located a deceased victim inside the home.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and TBI are investigating the incident.

