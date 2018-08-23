Person Of Interest Sought In Columbia Shooting

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Officials in Columbia said they’re searching for a person of interest after a man was shot.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday in front of Omega’s Market and Deli on Woodland Street.

Authorities said they responded to the scene and found 40-year-old Juanest Cathey Jr. lying in the street.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots outside and found Cathey on the ground.

The witnesses also gave police a description of the offender’s vehicle. They described it as a black Infinity sedan with a “primer” colored front bumper.

The same type of vehicle was also allegedly seen driving at a high rate of speed north on Woodland Street not long after the shooting.

The male subject sought as a person of interest was reportedly wearing a white shirt, and authorities have asked for the public’s help identifying him.

The investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information has been urged to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, or Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.