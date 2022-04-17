Person rescued, rushed to hospital after apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person had to be rescued from their apartment after a fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the person was rescued by first responders and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The Basswood Avenue building has been evacuated and no other injuries have been reported.

Nashville Fire says the building that caught fire has 10 units with most of the units suffering fire, smoke or water damage.

The residents of the building won't be able to reenter at this time.

People who live in the neighboring building will also be displaced temporarily.

The two buildings share power sources and are connected by a staircase.

Fire officials say there is no fire damage to the neighboring building.

The Nashville Fire Department remains at the scene to help contain the two alarm fire.