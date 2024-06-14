Person rescued, trapped after construction work shifted a structural foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville firefighters rescued a man Thursday night after a structure collapsed on top of a person during a construction project.

Authorities at the scene confirmed that the person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious condition. The building was a shed or possibly a small suite at one point on the back of the property, authorities said.

The structure's foundation shifted, which collapsed and pinned the person underneath.

This is what we know so far about this story. We will update it when more information becomes available.