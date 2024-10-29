Watch Now
Man rescued from the top of the Korean Veterans Bridge after several hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early this afternoon a man was on top of the Korean Veterans Bridge, planning to jump off into the Cumberland River.

After a search and rescue effort to find the man, he was talked off the ledge by the fire department. Metro Police and Mental Health Cooperative were also there to help.

They used a ladder to help the man off the edge of the bridge after being afraid to come down.

This is an active story and we will update you as soon as we have more information.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.

