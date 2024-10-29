Man rescued from the top of the Korean Veterans Bridge after several hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early this afternoon a man was on top of the Korean Veterans Bridge, planning to jump off into the Cumberland River.

After a search and rescue effort to find the man, he was talked off the ledge by the fire department. Metro Police and Mental Health Cooperative were also there to help.

They used a ladder to help the man off the edge of the bridge after being afraid to come down.

NFD crews are at the Korean Veterans Bridge where a call for a potential jumper has turned to the person being afraid to come down. Crews are working to reach the person and get them down safely. @MNPDNashville and Mental Health Cooperative are on the scene assisting. pic.twitter.com/xuTMRc3XKk — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 29, 2024

This is an active story and we will update you as soon as we have more information.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.