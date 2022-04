NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person is in custody after shooting themselves while at baggage claim at Nashville International Airport.

The individual came to baggage claim with a gun just after 7 a.m. Sunday threatening to harm themselves, according to a statement from BNA.

The gun then went off hurting the person holding it.

The person was then placed into custody and is receiving treatment.

No other major injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.