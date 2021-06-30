Pet owners urged to prepare for fireworks this Fourth of July

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Services (P.A.W.S) is urging pet owners to prepare for firework season.

"Every year following Independence Day, many pet owners visit the shelter looking for pets that have run away in fear of the fireworks," says Lindsay Frierson of the Rutherford County P.A.W.S.

In 2020, P.A.W.S. received 17 stray animals and 14 lost pets within two days after the Fourth of July weekend. Within a week, 73 stray animals were reported to P.A.W.S.

P.A.W.S. has recommended "Fear Free" tips to help your pet to stay calm and safe this fireworks season.

These tips include drowning out loud noises, reducing your pet's exposure to bright lights, comforting your pets while outside and speaking with your veterinarian about special options for your pet's behavior.

"Entering an unfamiliar shelter environment after enduring anxiety and fear of fireworks is an added stress we hope pets will not have to experience," says Frierson.

For more tips on how to protect your pets this holiday weekend, visit the P.A.W.S. website by clicking here.