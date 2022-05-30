Pet owners warned to keep extra close eye on animals during holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are reminding pet owners that holiday gatherings and events can mean extra responsibilities to stay alert.

Nashville Veterinary Specialists warn that there is typically a spike in animal treatments around this time. This is due to many different factors.

Dog injuries from fights tend to be common when the weather is nicer. With more people out and about, more opportunities for scuffles among our furry companions arise.

Remember to keep your dog on a tight leash and stay alert to the body language of other animals you encounter. This could be on walks, on hikes or at dog parks.

If you are visiting a friend with animals, remember to familiarize your pets with one another in a calm and thorough way. A bad introduction can lead to serious harm.

Great weather also means more open doors and windows, which can be dangerous to pets. Indoor cats and dogs may be more likely to dash outside if given the chance, which can lead them to be hit by passing cars. Remind visitors to close doors and keep dogs on leashes as much as possible.

Fireworks can cause nervous pets to run away too. If your furry friend is sensitive to the loud noises and bright lights, specialists recommend playing soft music and giving them a toy and a calm place to go.

Another worry for animals during the holiday is food poisoning. Onions, grapes, raisins and chocolate are among the foods that are toxic to dogs. Bones can also cause obstructions or GI issues if an overeager canine tries to swallow them.

To stay safest, don't let your animals into the trash after cooking out.

Remember when observing the holiday with loved ones to keep them out of harm's way. A little extra effort will help prevent a lot of potential heartache and medical expenses.