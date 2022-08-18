PETA protestors block Nashville Starbucks to boycott upcharge for plant-based milk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Protesters with PETA took to one of the busiest streets in Nashville on Thursday in an effort to block access to a Starbucks store.

PETA said the goal was to call on Starbucks to stop charging more for plant-based milks compared to cow's milk. Concrete was poured over the feet of four protesters who were placed in the West End Avenue entrances to the coffee shop, blocking entry to the parking lot and drive-thru. The group linked together with caution tape, further blocking access to the store.

The group, including others who were not encased in concrete, wore shirts and held signs displaying messages such as "not your mom, not your milk" and "Starbucks: End the vegan upcharge."

After about four hours, Metro police worked to free each of the protesters from the concrete. At least one of the people encased in concrete was taken into custody.

The stunt shut down a portion of West End Avenue on Thursday morning.