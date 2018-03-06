Petition Hopes To Make National Holiday For Rev. Graham

Cloudy
NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Rev. Blly Graham preaches at the Greater New York Billy Graham Crusade June 26, 2005 held in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York. The three day crusade ending today will most likely be Graham's last mass event in the United States. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A petition has gained traction online, saying a national holiday should be made in honor of the late Reverend Billy Graham.
The petition was posted last week on change.org, and in just a matter of days it had more than 80,000 signatures.
It asks President Trump and Congress to consider naming a holiday for the Reverend, who died February 21 at 99-years old.