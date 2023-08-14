Watch Now
Peyton Manning joins UT as a professor of practice for the fall 2023 term

Jack Dempsey/AP
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning looks on before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 9:23 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 10:23:30-04

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Get ready UT students, a new professor is coming to Knoxville!

The one and only Peyton Manning will be a professor of practice starting in the fall 2023 term at the College of Communication and Information. As you may know, Manning graduated from UT with a degree in speech communication after leading the Vols to an SEC championship.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students  in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.” 

Manning will teach a variety of topics including sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication and public speaking.  

