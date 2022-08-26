Pfizer: Trials show RSV vaccine is more than 85 percent effective for older adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new vaccine to fight Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the horizon. Pfizer said trials show the vaccine is more than 85 percent effective in preventing the illness in older adults.

Participants with RSV trials happening at Clinical Research Associates in Nashville make up just a handful of the 37,000 people involved.

Experts said the findings during these trials are significant because there are currently no approved vaccines to prevent RSV infections on the market.

Each year RSV is responsible for 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths in older adults, according to the CDC.

Trials have been testing adults 60 and older. The vaccine is expected to be a game changer because of how the virus can cause severe illness or even death in the age group.

RSV is common and affects the lungs and ability to breathe. It usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but sometimes leads to serious conditions.

Although most people recover within a week or two, the virus can cause serious problems for both infants and older adults.