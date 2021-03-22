Tennessee moves into phase 2 of vaccine rollout, plans to offer doses to all adults by April 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has moved into phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Gov. Bill Lee made the announcement on social media on Monday morning. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Davidson County would be ready to move into phase 2 over the weekend.

The governor also announced that by no later than April 5, all Tennesseans aged 16 and up will be eligible to sign up for a vaccine appointment. This announcement means the state will exceed the deadline set by President Joe Biden to offer vaccines to all adults by May 1. Some counties in Tennessee may be ready to allow all adults to schedule an appointment before April 5.

Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, explained the vaccine update during a media briefing on Monday afternoon.

Starting March 22, critical infrastructure industries listed below and residents who are 55 and older will be eligible to sign up for an appointment.

Social Services (DCS) (includes child welfare agency personnel with direct public exposure)

Commercial agriculture

Commercial food production

Corrections staff not included in 1a1 (includes administrative staff, those without regular public/inmate contact)

Public transit

Transportation (including postal and package delivery, freight railroad, maritime cargo, commercial or cargo service airports)

Public infrastructure (includes dams, roads, locks, and bridge maintenance and engineering, solid waste collection, and processing)

Telecommunications (includes those providing direct services)

Utilities/Energy (includes line workers and other maintenance and engineering personnel involved in direct provision of services)

To make an appointment with the Metro Public Health Department, click here or call 615-862-7777. For counties outside of Davidson County, visit the Tennessee Department of Health's COVID-19 website to schedule an appointment.