Photography Exhibit To Open At Roy Acuff House
'Family Reunion: The Opry Family Photo Album'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For the first time ever, the doors to the home built for Roy Acuff will open to showcase a limited-time exhibit.
The Grand Ole Opry will open the doors to the Acuff House, which stands in the shadow of the Grand Ole Opry House, beginning April 30 with the exhibit titled “Family Reunion: The Opry Family Photo Album.” It will run through October 31.
Those with the exhibit said it “will provide an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the Opry through the photography of 32-year Opry staff photographer Les Leverett, who befriended and captured images of genre-defining stars including Acuff, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Minnie Pearl, and more.”
Images from Leverett spanned three decades of postwar country music history and documented iconic artists from a wide range of styles. His work was also featured on hundreds of album covers.
Thousands of slides, prints, negatives, and color transparencies were acquired by the Grand Ole Opry Archives in February 2017, including images that have never before been printed or published. Handwritten notes from Leverett were also acquired.
“We are delighted to be able to showcase even a small portion of the incredible work Les Leverett produced during his 32 years with the Grand Ole Opry,” said Colin Reed, Ryman Hospitality Properties Chairman and CEO. “These photographs are of paramount importance to country music history and to our company’s heritage. We take very seriously our job as caretakers of this collection and look forward to some of the collection’s truly incredible photographs being seen by fans around the world.”
In addition to the photography, the story of Acuff will also be shared at the Acuff House.
He was heralded as the King of Country Music, and artifacts and videos will highlight his more than 50 years as a showman on the Opry stage.
Acuff lived in the home from 1983 until his death in 1992.
For more information on the Acuff House tours and exhibit which can be purchased as part of the tours and backstage packages, visit the Grand Ole Opry online.